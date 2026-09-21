Delhi SIR: Ex-RBI governor Bimal Jalan, former IAF chief Browne among latest list of voters issued notices

Several prominent voters have received notices over discrepancies in their details during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi, with former RBI governor Bimal Jalan and ex-IAF chief NAK Browne among the latest, officials said Monday.

The notices are part of the exercise covering more than 97 lakh voters in the draft electoral rolls. As many as 33.13 lakh electors have been identified for notices over discrepancies in their enumeration forms, with a large number of cases involving voters whose details could not be matched with the electoral roll prepared during the previous SIR in 2002.

Browne, who served as Chief of the Air Staff from July 2011 to December 2013, was issued a notice with the reason cited as “unmapped with last SIR”, according to the list of voters uploaded by the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office.

Jalan, who served as the 20th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), was also issued a notice under the “unmapped with last SIR” category, the list showed.

The list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on the Delhi CEO's website and includes several prominent names from politics, the judiciary, bureaucracy, academia and public life.

Among those figuring in the list are senior Supreme Court lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, former IRS officer Udit Raj and former Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) chairman Pramod Chandra Mody, officials said.

Delhi High Court Judge Prateek Jalan, and Tejaswini Bhushan Gavai and Kalpana Das, wives of former Chief Justices of India BR Gavai and DY Chandrachud, respectively, have also been issued notices over discrepancies in their electoral details, according to the list.