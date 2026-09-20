Delhi SIR: EAM Jaishankar, LK Advani among voters served notices; CEO says notices don't mean deletion

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, former deputy prime minister LK Advani, and former vice-president Jagdeep Dhankha are among a growing list of politicians and senior officials who have been issued notices for "discrepancies" in their details furnished under the (SIR) in Delhi.

After publication of draft rolls of over 97 lakh voters under the SIR, 33.13 lakh notices were being issued over "discrepancies" in details furnished by people in their enumeration forms. Most notices were issued for voter details not matching with the information in the last SIR in 2002.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, who along with his wife was issued notices under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls under the "unmapped with last SIR" category, lashed out at the EC and called the SIR "special intensive deletion" of votes.

The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer's office, however, maintained that system-generated notices were being issued to voters with discrepancies to correct their data in ECINET and stressed that "there is no existential crisis as is being brought out in social and print".

The list of voters issued notices has been uploaded on the website of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

Those who have already been issued notice or who are to be issued one soon include foreign secretary Vikram Misri, ex Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, former JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar, ex Delhi LG Najeeb Jung, former NITI Aayog vice chairman Arvind Panagariya, SEBI chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, former army chief Upendra Dwevedi and CBI Director Praveen Sood, officials said.

Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu was identified for issuance of notice due to a name discrepancy in the ongoing Delhi SIR, but following a verification of documents, his name is set to appear in the final electoral roll, officials said on Sunday.

A resident of New Moti Bagh in New Delhi, Sandhu is a voter of the Delhi Cantonment assembly constituency.

The officials said the former IAS officer was one of those identified to be served notice due to a name mismatch.

While he has filled out the enumeration form as Dr S S Sandhu, his name in the voters' list is Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, they said.

Amid controversy, the District Election Officer said in a social media post that the details, facts and documents furnished by Sandhu have been duly verified.