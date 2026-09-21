'Method Of Disenfranchising Indians, Frankenstein monster': Cong slams SIR amid 33.13 lakh Delhi notices

The Congress on Monday accused the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of disenfranchising voters, amid controversy over 33.13 lakh notices issued in Delhi over "discrepancies" in details submitted in enumeration forms.

The party said that the Election Commission's SIR exercise is a "Method Of Disenfranchising Indians" and has turned into a "Frankenstein monster".

Most notices were issued for voter details not matching with the information in the last Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in 2002.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge put out a lengthy statement on X, terming the SIR flawed, party general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also spoke out.

Responding to a critical post over the name of late economist Bibek Debroy appearing in the list of voters being issued notices for discrepancies, Ramesh said, "Actually at work here is a Method Of Disenfranchising Indians."

Ramesh posted the words "Method Of Disenfranchising Indians" vertically so that the first capital letter of every word together read -- "MODI".

In another post, he pointed out that the chief electoral officer, Delhi has issued a press release on notices being sent to VIP electors and prominent individuals during the ongoing SIR.

However, the issue is not about influential persons who will find a way to have their names included, but the vast majority who will struggle to do so, the Congress leader said.

He said 5.43 crore Indians across 14 states and UTs have received such notices demanding additional documentation to prove their citizenship.