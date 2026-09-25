Delhi SIR: LK Advani, Dhankhar, Jaishankar among prominent names cleared after field verification

Most prominent voters who received notices during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi have cleared the verification process, with their names set to be included in the final electoral roll, officials said on Thursday.

Among those who were issued notices were BJP veteran LK Advani, former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Several other prominent personalities from the judiciary, politics, public service, journalism, sports, arts and culture were also served notices after discrepancies were flagged in their enumeration forms.

Officials said most of the prominent voters were marked as "unmapped with last SIR" in the electoral records from the previous revision conducted in Delhi in 2002. A significant number of them were registered as voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

Over the past few days, teams of election officials, including booth-level officers (BLOs), visited the voters concerned and verified their details against the documents prescribed by the Election Commission.

Following the verification, their names were reserved for inclusion in the final electoral rolls, which are scheduled to be published on November 4, officials said.