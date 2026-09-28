LPU says campus safe, blames outsiders for Sunday's unrest as police maintain heavy deployment

Calm returned to Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara on Monday, a day after violent protests rocked the campus, with the authorities reiterating that outsiders were to blame for the unrest.

Varsity authorities, who held a meeting with police, civil administration officials and student representatives, said the campus was safe and normal activities had resumed.

LPU Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh said in a statement that student representatives were unanimous that the unrest was primarily the result of outsiders entering the campus unlawfully with the intent of disturbing peace.

The matter is being looked into, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with law, the statement said.

On Sunday, LPU authorities had also claimed that certain anti-social elements were making “deliberate” and “concerted” attempts to disturb the university's peaceful academic environment.

LPU students went on a rampage on campus on Sunday, vandalising property and blocking a stretch of the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway outside the institute over claims that an outsider had raped a female student on the university premises.

The protesters also pelted stones at police personnel and attacked their vehicles, leaving several police officers injured, officials said.

The situation returned to normal on Monday.