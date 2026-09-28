LPU students protest: Police showed restraint, but vandals will face action, says DGP Gaurav Yadav

The DGP's visit to the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Phagwara of Punjab's Kapurthala district comes after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked him to assess the situation.

Speaking to reporters, DGP Gaurav Yadav said police made efforts to get the students' grievances, which they had against the university administration, resolved by facilitating discussion with the private varsity authorities.

"Our officers took a view that we will use minimum force. A very conscious decision was taken not to use force against students," Yadav said.

Since there were grievances against the university administration, efforts were made to sort out those grievances through discussions, he noted.

"With an open mind and with open approach, by talking to students, we were able to solve the issue yesterday," he said.

Referring to the students' claim of the alleged rape incident, Yadav said an FIR has been registered and an SIT has been formed, which will carry out a detailed investigation of the matter.

"Grievances which pertained to the administration, such as the demand for all-female staff at the girls' hostels and some other matters... we acted as a bridge to sort that out," he said.

On the alleged violent turn the protest took on Sunday evening, Yadav called it unfortunate and said some elements tried to disturb atmosphere and police vehicles were pelted with stones.

"Police used a lot of restraint. It was an effort of police personnel (knowing) that the students are like our children and their grievances are resolved. Mostly they relate to the university administration. Meetings were arranged," he said.

Giving a message to those who indulged in vandalism, the DGP said they will face strict action as the CCTV footage is being analysed,

He also asked students not to pay heed to unfounded rumours.