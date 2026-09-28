Medical fraternity cannot be attacked, says Supreme Court; cancels Shiv Sena corporator’s bail

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre in a case involving the alleged assault of doctors at a municipal hospital in Thane district, observing that the medical fraternity “cannot be touched” and directing him to surrender within three days.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta admitted the Maharashtra government's order appeal for hearing.

“The message should go out loud and clear that the medical fraternity cannot be touched. They serve people and cannot be attacked in this manner,” it said.

There was a similar incident involving the same party after the Mhatre episode, the apex court noted.