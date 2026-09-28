SC asks Centre, CBSE to consider exempting Class 6 students from three-language policy this year

According to the petitioners, the mid-session shift left schools scrambling for qualified teachers and books. It also placed additional academic burden on children who had already chosen their language combinations.

In one of the hearings in May, the Supreme Court while seeking the government's response had expressed concern over logistical preparedness.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Bagchi observed that since the notification came in March and CBSE had achieved near universal coverage, a soft launch approach for Class VI would be appropriate.



Appearing for some petitioners, Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan contended that apparent compliance figures did not reflect ground reality. Students followed the new combination because they had no alternative. He highlighted that textbooks were initially not available online and that CBSE's student base of nearly 28.83 lakh made sudden change risky. He also contrasted CBSE's approach with ICSE and state boards which had not imposed mid-stream mandates. He requested that implementation for Class VI be deferred to 2027.