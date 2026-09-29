GLOF threat in J&K as 68 of 616 glacial lakes identified 'potentially dangerous'

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has acknowledged the growing threat of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) in the Union Territory amid rising global temperatures, accelerated glacier melt and the expansion of glacial lakes. Notably, 68 of the 616 identified glacial lakes are classified as Potentially Dangerous Glacial Lakes (PDGLs).

The government disclosed this information in a reply to a question raised by NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq in the Legislative Assembly.

According to the government, the risk of GLOFs has been identified in several districts, including Kishtwar, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Anantnag, where the presence of glacial lakes and changing climatic conditions warrant enhanced surveillance and preparedness.

The University of Kashmir has identified 616 glacial lakes across 12 districts, covering a combined area of 28.62 square kilometres.

Of these, 68 have been delineated as potentially dangerous based on criteria established by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The disclosure comes against the backdrop of extreme weather events in J&K in recent years. According to government data, the cloudbursts and flash floods over the last two years have caused casualties and damaged more than 24,000 residential houses, 5,000 roads and 4,000 water supply schemes, besides affecting nearly one lakh hectares of agricultural and orchard land.

To address the threat posed by high-risk glacial lakes, the government constituted a dedicated Core Committee in September 2024.

The committee subsequently categorised 24 high-priority lakes into Categories A, B and C, based on 17 risk parameters. The National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) has also mapped 546 glacial lakes larger than 0.25 hectares in J&K.

Various scientific and technical institutions, including the Central Water Commission, State Disaster Management authorities and IITs, have mapped and assessed high-risk or highly susceptible lakes, including Gangabal, Kousar Nag, Harnag, Mundiksar, Hangu Lake, Boud Sar and Sheshnag.