40 high-hazard glacial lakes identified in Sikkim, 16 at highest risk of outburst

GANGTOK: The eastern Himalayan state of Sikkim has identified 40 high-hazard glacial lakes, with 16 of them classified as being at the highest risk of catastrophic outbursts that could threaten downstream settlements.

The data is significant as it comes against the backdrop of the recent flash flood in Nepal, triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26 that left a trail of destruction with hundreds of people dead and scores missing.

Though the catastrophe was not linked to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF), the flash flood has highlighted a broader transformation across the Himalayas as glaciers retreat, new lakes are forming in their place, while existing ones are expanding.

Glacial lakes are formed by the melting of glaciers and accumulation of meltwater in depressions on or near the glacier's surface. GLOFs occur when these lakes suddenly burst open due to factors such as excessive water accumulation or triggers like earthquakes.

These floods can cause significant destruction and pose serious risks to people and the environment downstream.

One such outburst in Sikkim in October 2023 resulted in at least 60 fatalities and extensive damage in the Mangan, Gangtok, Pakyong and Namchi districts. It also destroyed the Chungthang dam, a crucial part of a major hydropower project.

At a media sensitisation workshop on GLOF Risk Mitigation held here on Thursday, Principal Secretary Sandeep Tambe said remote sensing and satellite imagery were being used to monitor changes in glacial lakes.

Of the 40 high-hazard lakes, 16 are in Category A (highest risk), two in Category B (high risk) and nine in Category C (moderate to low risk), while 13 remain unclassified, he said.

The workshop focused on strengthening public understanding of GLOF risks and ensuring that verified, science-based information reaches the public.