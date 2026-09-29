Goldy Brar: From Punjab student to top global fugitive on FBI's most wanted list

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, as he infamously known, went from being a petty criminal in Punjab to directing transnational syndicate operations - and is now in the list of FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has announced a reward of USD 1 million for information leading to the arrest of the 31-year-old, based in the United States and the alleged leader of the Lawrence Bishnoi Organised Crime Group in North America.

Brar, who left for Canada on a student visa in 2017 and belongs to Sri Muktsar Sahib district in Punjab, was a trusted member of the Bishnoi gang. He is now believed to be part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang, officials said.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada," according to the FBI.

The list of crimes is long.

According to the US investigating agency, he is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

Brar was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.