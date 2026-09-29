INTERVIEW | ‘SIR unnecessary, its processes flawed’

Former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, who also served in the Asian Development Bank as Vice President, says that the recent controversy around the Election Commission of India (ECI) has been unpleasant and causes concerns. In an interview with TNIE, he says the entire process and the methodology followed by the Commission in conducting the SIR are flawed.

Excerpts:

How do you view the recent controversy around the functioning of the ECI?

I think it was unpleasant and causes concern if the media reports are true. Had this been only internal differences, it would have had little impact, but it has come out in the open.

Have the differences and dissent between the CEC and the two Commissioners becoming public dented the Commission’s credibility?

Differences within may not have much implication. But the manner in which these have been brought into the open requires a lot of doing. With the controversies coming into the open, the Commission has to come on record to clarify the issues raised. Unless that is done, we will not be able to know the actual position. Any lack of transparency will have its implications with regard to credibility and confidence.