At INDIA bloc meet, Uddhav Thackeray urges joint protests against CEC, says 'anti-BJP' mood prevails

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday told INDIA bloc leaders that the mood in the country is against the BJP government and urged all Opposition parties to jointly protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Participating virtually in the INDIA bloc meeting held in New Delhi, Thackeray insisted Kumar, facing political heat from the Opposition over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, must either resign immediately or be sacked.

"The mood of the people in the country is against the (BJP) government. Parties are staging protests against the Election Commission separately. All Opposition parties must stage the protests together," a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary quoted Thackeray as saying at the meeting.

The Congress, a key INDIA bloc party, staged a protest earlier this week against the CEC. The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) wanted to stage a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar in central Mumbai on October 2, but police denied permission for the stir.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) will be staging a joint protest in Mumbai on October 4 over the SIR issue.