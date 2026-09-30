Congress questions Modi’s ‘good friend, Donaldbhai’ call with Trump, flags key India-US concerns

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account of his telephonic conversation with his “good friend” US President Donald Trump, seeking answers on whether he raised key Indian concerns that, he said, remained unaddressed.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh raised three questions over whether Modi conveyed India’s concerns on issues including US action against countries buying Russian oil, India’s economic relationship with Iran, and visa-related concerns affecting Indian professionals and students.

“The PM's account of his conversation earlier in the evening with his good friend Donaldbhai was eloquent in its silence on key issues agitating the people of India on India-US relations,” Ramesh said on X.

The Congress leader asked whether Modi raised India’s concerns over what he described as the US unfairly targeting India for buying oil from Russia and for its economic relationship with Iran.

He also asked whether the prime minister raised concerns over the US targeting Indian professionals and students on visa issues.

Ramesh's third question was whether Modi expressed India’s concerns over the US President and others embracing Pakistan despite its alleged role in the April 22, 2025, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

“The PM keeps appeasing his good friend, UPI being a recent example. That is perhaps what is meant by his saying that he had a productive conversation,” Ramesh said.