Congress questions Modi’s ‘good friend, Donaldbhai’ call with Trump, flags key India-US concerns

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s account of his telephonic conversation with his “good friend” US President Donald Trump, seeking answers on whether he raised key Indian concerns that, he said, remained unaddressed.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh raised three questions over whether Modi conveyed India’s concerns on issues including US action against countries buying Russian oil, India’s economic relationship with Iran, and visa-related concerns affecting Indian professionals and students.
“The PM's account of his conversation earlier in the evening with his good friend Donaldbhai was eloquent in its silence on key issues agitating the people of India on India-US relations,” Ramesh said on X.
The Congress leader asked whether Modi raised India’s concerns over what he described as the US unfairly targeting India for buying oil from Russia and for its economic relationship with Iran.
He also asked whether the prime minister raised concerns over the US targeting Indian professionals and students on visa issues.
Ramesh's third question was whether Modi expressed India’s concerns over the US President and others embracing Pakistan despite its alleged role in the April 22, 2025, terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
“The PM keeps appeasing his good friend, UPI being a recent example. That is perhaps what is meant by his saying that he had a productive conversation,” Ramesh said.
Ramesh’s remarks came after Modi spoke to Trump over the phone to review progress in bilateral ties. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the discussion covered major areas of mutual interest and strategic cooperation, including trade, defence and energy.
The conversation took place against the backdrop of heightened trade friction following the enactment of the ‘Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026’, which authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, including India and China.
Chinese President Xi Jinping was also in the US from September 23 to 25 and held bilateral talks with Trump.
According to the PMO, Modi and Trump exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.
The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, the PMO said. “The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest,” it said.
Modi said on X that he had a “productive conversation” with Trump. “We reviewed our bilateral cooperation in trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas. We agreed to maintain close engagement to take our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership forward,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)