INDIA bloc leaders 'collective defenders' of Constitution; destroyers of democracy should be punished: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday told INDIA bloc leaders that they are the "collective defenders" of the Indian Constitution, asserting that it was their "personal commitment" to ensure that those who have "destroyed" Indian democracy are punished.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks at a joint media briefing of INDIA bloc leaders after their three-and-a-half-hour meeting attended by him and the likes of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and NCP(SP) MP Supriya Sule.

"INDIA bloc meeting saw a very good discussion and the main issue was 'vote chori'. All parties are of the opinion that the democratic system of India has been attacked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shad and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar," Gandhi said.

"We are not going to take it lying down. It is a personal commitment of all INDIA bloc leaders, we are going to ensure that people who have destroyed Indian democracy are punished. Doesn't matter how senior they are, who they are, Indian democracy is bigger than every single person in this country," he asserted.