'Lifestyle changes adding to growing burden of gastroenterological diseases': Health Minister JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday said changes in lifestyle, dietary patterns, obesity and metabolic disorders are adding to the growing burden of gastroenterological diseases in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the World Congress of Gastroenterology 2026 (WCOG 2026), being held for the first time in India, he said gastroenterology has emerged as an increasingly important area of healthcare, covering a wide spectrum of diseases affecting the gastrointestinal tract, liver, pancreas and biliary system.

“The disease profile is also changing rapidly. Alongside gastrointestinal infections and viral hepatitis, we are witnessing a growing burden of fatty liver disease, inflammatory bowel diseases, pancreatitis and cancers of the gastrointestinal tract."

He said changes in lifestyle and dietary patterns are adding new dimensions to this challenge.

“At the same time, gastroenterology has witnessed remarkable advances in diagnosis and treatment. Modern endoscopy has evolved from being primarily a diagnostic tool to enabling a wide range of therapeutic and minimally invasive interventions,” he said.

Nadda said advances in imaging, molecular diagnostics and the interventional endoscopy, together with new and targeted convalescent therapies, are opening new possibilities for early diagnosis and better treatment outcomes.

The health minister said, however, technology and treatment alone cannot address the growing burden of digestive diseases. “We need an equally strong focus on prevention, healthy nutrition and lifestyles, and early detection and treatment outcomes,” he said.