PM Modi is against social justice; his entire system hates education: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against social justice and his entire system hates education because he does not want students to think or ask questions.

The leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha shared a screenshot of a media report which claimed that works of prominent intellectuals and academics recommended as readings in several higher learning institutions are under the scanner of the Higher Education Department following an inquiry by the Prime Minister's Office.

The probe was triggered by an anonymous social media post terming these works "poison", the report also claimed.

In his post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Modi ji is against social justice and equality. His entire system hates education because they do not want students to think or ask questions."