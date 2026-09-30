Punjab Police bust three drug trafficking, illegal arms supply networks hours before Amit Shah visit

Notably, on Tuesday, Punjab Police had dismantled an illegal arms and narcotics supply network with the arrest of three persons—including a woman, her husband and her brother who had taken on lease a guava orchard in a village situated merely 500 meters from the Indo-Pak international border fence. They allegedly utilised it as a landing and retrieval site for drug and weapons consignments dropped via drones from across the border.

Significantly, while Amit Shah is addressing the rally at Jalandhar, the approaching roads to the venue have been lined with hoardings welcoming Amit Shah, but much to the annoyance of BJP leaders, anti-BJP hoardings have also been interspersed among them.

The hoardings erected along highways connecting Jalandhar with Pathankot, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala and other peripheral towns question the BJP-led Union Government over its alleged inability to check the supply of drugs being routed into Punjab from the Gujarat border.

One of the posters carries a message in Punjabi, "There is a question for BJP. Why is it getting drug trafficking done from Gujarat to Punjab?’’

A poster questions the BJP’s stand on Punjab’s water-sharing issues with Haryana and Rajasthan.

Featuring a picture of Amit Shah, one of them asks, "Why does BJP want to offer Punjab’s waters to Haryana and Rajasthan?”

Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin said that they suspect it to be the handiwork of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The ruling government is badly frustrated, and it has failed to check the 'home delivery' of narcotics in the state. Also, on the water-sharing issue, they should first ask Arvind Kejriwal about it instead of asking a question to Amit Shah,’’ he said.