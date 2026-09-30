SC grants 8 more weeks to Bihar govt to remove unauthorised construction in Ganga floodplain in Patna

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday, in its order, granted eight more weeks to the State of Bihar to comply with its earlier directions to demolish every unauthorised construction in the floodplains of the river Ganga in Patna, failing which the Chief Secretary and other authorities would be summoned.

The top court warned that it may proceed with contempt proceedings against the concerned officials in case of failure to comply with directions.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice J B Padiwala and Justice K V Viswanathan, stated that no further time shall be granted.

The bench also said that it restrained the authorities from proceeding further with any construction that is blocking the ecological flow of water.

A construction which the State intends to undertake may lead to shrinking of the river Yamuna channel in Vrindavan District, Mathura, State of Uttar Pradesh and shall not be proceeded further at any cost.

During the course of the hearing on Monday, when the matter was taken up, S D Sanjay, the Advocate General (AG), top law officer of the State of Bihar, has submitted that the directions issued by this Court have been partially complied with.