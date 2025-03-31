Uncle Amit behind the rise of Aniket Verma, the new IPL sensation

Always a good batter, Aniket has made a name for himself in years to come but was somehow not getting a chance to play for the senior Madhya Pradesh team. Then Madhya Pradesh League, a T20 franchise-based tournament, happened last year. Picked by Bhopal Leopards, he racked up 273 runs from six innings. It was his innings of 123 off just 41 balls which was laced with 13 sixes and eight fours that put him into the spotlight.

"At least five franchises called him for trials after the MP League and he attended three of them — Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Supergiants. He was picked by the Hyderabad franchise for his base price of Rs 30 lakh. It was after the auction he played a T20 game for Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but got out for a golden duck."

Coach Tyagi, who had predicted Aniket would climb up the ladders when the latter was only in his teens, is happy with his ward's success. "He made 256 runs during Ankur League when he was just 12 or 13. I told him then he will score 400 as well. He did that during an Inter-Divisional match for Bhopal against Chambal a couple of years ago. He always has that ability to hit hard and score runs in bulk but it's his hard work that made him successful. This is just the beginning. I am quite sure he will go places," said the coach.

The promise was always there but still it was a gamble as Aniket's studies have taken a backseat due to cricket. Amit, however, was not perturbed. "Unlike kids of his age, he would eat, drink and sleep cricket. It was difficult at times. Buying costly cricket gears was difficult as I sometimes have to borrow money to make things available. But when I brought Aniket to Bhopal, I had vowed to myself that I would never let him compromise on anything. It was not that he got everything on demand but I made sure he just has to play cricket without worrying about other aspects," said Amit.

Aniket's journey has been fascinating so far given the point from where he had started. Uncle Amit, coach Tyagi and others who played a role, no matter how small or big, in this journey will only hope that it only gets better from here on.