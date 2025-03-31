Williamson hails Nitish Rana’s 'incredible knock' as Rajasthan Royals defeat Chennai Super Kings

NEW DELHI: New Zealand batting great Kane Williamson lavished praise on Nitish Rana, calling his 36-ball 81 an "incredible knock of the highest standard" and also credited Rajasthan Royals' fielding for their six-run win over Chennai Super Kings.

Nitish, coming to bat at number 3, produced a match-winning performance as RR posted 182 for nine and then restricted CSK to 176-6 to open their account this season.

Wanindu Hasaranga's four wickets and some sensational fielding, including stand-in skipper Riyan Parag's incredible one-handed catch to dismiss Shivam Dube, were key moments of the match.

"Nitish is an excellent player of spin, but he got his innings started against the seam, using the pace well," Williamson, who has played for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans in the past, said on JioHotstar.