JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy expresses regret over his statement on women, says comment twisted

BENGALURU: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Monday expressed regret over his comments that women in rural areas have "lost their way" due to the five guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka, but claimed that his statement is being twisted.

The former chief minister attacked Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar accusing him of trying to blow up the remarks in a way which he did not mean, as he pointed out at comments made by Congress leaders against women recently.

"What obscene comments have I made? I have asked women to be cautious while making a decision and not to lose their way. What I meant is don't fall for the guarantee scheme and vote for Congress. For that Congress has decided for a state wide-protest. They don't have anything else to speak against me," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, he need not learn from the Congress about respecting women.

"I still say what I said that day is -- I cautioned them (women) and asked them to decide carefully as they (Congress in the name of guarantees) will destroy your livelihood. I have no prestige, if my comments have hurt women office bearers of Congress and if my statement has caused sorrow to someone I express my regret," he added.

Further stating he had admitted on the floor of the Assembly that he too had lost his way in the past and that his wife corrected him and brought back him on the right track, Kumaraswamy said, "If my statement has hurt any women, that was not my intention, my statement is being twisted."

"I express my regret to all the women of the state, if my mothers are hurt. Even when I spoke that day I addressed women as mothers. Unlike Congress leaders who used distasteful comments," he said, adding, he will also respond to the women's commission notice over the issue.