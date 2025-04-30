This Kerala artist's mangrove series is a meditation on ecology, emotions

A mangrove root — a tangled heap sculpted out of paper — sits idly in the centre of the Durbar Hall Art Gallery, where artist Bindhi Rajagopal’s exhibition, The Grounded Guardians, is underway. An uncanny object yet not unfamiliar, one may wonder. But before they could contemplate it any further, their eyes are pulled elsewhere.

To the walls, where several artworks are neatly displayed, each, in ways of their own, articulate the wonders and wanes of exactly what they had just overlooked — mangroves.

Just like Bindhi had, all those years ago.

This exhibition, whose tagline reads, A Meditation on Mangrove Roots, is then a callback, a recollection for Bindhi, for whom these shrubs that littered the brackish waters in Kochi, her hometown, were once a familiar sight. These swirling, curling roots were always there, according to her, until they were not.

It was a truth that she had barely paid attention to. Not for many years. Not until 2018, when, while teaching at an architectural school, Bindhi stumbled upon a lecture that talked about, among other things, mangroves, and how they were instrumental in the collective fight against climate change.

“It was right after the deluge of 2018, and a few foreign scientists had visited the college to take a class on climate change. No doubt, the lecture was a nudge to return once again to the roots,” Bindhi tells TNIE.

“I remember clearly, back then, buildings were sparse, and trees and wetlands were more common in Kochi. Mangrove roots were always above ground, visible and hypnotic due to the interconnected patterns they create,” she says.

“It is an ecosystem, home to birds, insects, and animals. The mangrove protects everything in its reach, keeps the land together. Like mothers. That’s the first image that rushed to my mind during the lecture,” Bindhi adds.