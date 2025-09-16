Ahead of Kochi’s marathon season, TNIE zooms in on the thriving culture of group runs in the city

Even before the first birds announce the break of dawn, Kochi is already on the move. A growing tribe of runners traces the city’s many scenic stretches. Some in pairs, talking in half-breaths; others alone, eyes fixed on the glow of their watches; still others in packs, their laughter unsettling the night’s hush.

Their reasons are as varied as their strides. Some run for fitness, others for leisure; some to find companionship, others to see the city anew. Together they form a mosaic of motivations that has quietly transformed Kochi into a ‘running city’.

From Kakkanad to Fort Kochi, mornings are now rehearsals for something larger. With October comes Kerala’s marathon season: a cluster of races that stretches through December. Their growing number is both reflection and catalyst, feeding the habit and fuelling a running culture.

For Roshan Varghese, a 35-year-old businessman from Palarivattom, it began almost unceremoniously. “When I first considered running, the idea was simple: to reduce weight,” he says.

What started as a plan to shed kilos soon hardened into ritual. He rose at 4am, covered a few kilometres, and carried the momentum through the day. “I thought I would be drained, but instead I felt an abundance of energy. I finally had the adrenaline to finish off things at work that otherwise would have taken the entire day,” he says.

The weight came off, but that was almost incidental. “By then, the goal had shifted. It was no longer to lose weight, but to keep running. And to run longer and farther, I kept reducing weight,” Roshan adds.