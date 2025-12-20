Santastic times ahead

As the Christmas spirit spreads, it takes form in the shape of decorations that adorn people’s homes and towns. In recent times there has been a shift from maximalist styles to minimalist decorations. In Kochi, this can be seen all across markets, including Broadway, which is the city’s go-to spot for all things Christmas in the city.

Navneeth N M an architect from Kochi, says, this Christmas he is going for a dual tone colour theme, influenced by social media trends. “I had always gone with a multicolour LED setup for most of my Christmas celebrations, but this time I fixed a theme of red and warm white,” he says.

Ittoop, who runs a wholesale shop in Broadway, echoes a similar observation. “Customer’s preferences have changed, with multicolored LED lights slowly disappearing from Christmas shopping lists. This year, beige white, red and black, etc, are the most sold colours,” he says.

According to him, exposure to trends from foreign countries has influenced what people buy for Christmas. “Most now choose snow themed decorations and white muted colours for their holy figures and nativity scenes,” he says.