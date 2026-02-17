The Alchemy of the Silent Scream: Jyotsna Dwivedi’s Intimate Rebellion at Qissa Cafe

Inside the cozy, storied walls of Qissa Cafe, a transformation is taking place. For the first time, Delhi-based visual artist Jyotsna Dwivedi brings her traveling exhibition to Kochi, offering a raw and visceral exploration of womanhood, vulnerability, and the reclamation of the self.

Dwivedi was born in Uttar Pradesh and trained in both design and law. For her, art is not merely an aesthetic choice but a necessary response to the societal structures that dictate the female experience.

A striking motif in Dwivedi’s work is the intersection of the female form with vibrant, heavy-petaled flowers, specifically the red Hibiscus. In these works, the flower carries a dual, paradoxical meaning. It initially represents the restrictive beauty standards imposed by society structures that the artist suggests must be dismantled.

Once devoured and assimilated through this process of destruction, the flower is transformed into a sacred offering placed at the feet of Goddess Kali, the deity of destruction.

"I imagine women devouring these flowers, destroying these symbols of beauty and getting rid of them by eating, chewing, digesting and defecating them. So that these symbols get annihilated," Dwivedi explains. "Then we are able to create beauty for ourselves, which is outside the male idea of beauty or the beauty that patriarchy gives us.”

The choice of red is deliberate and multi-layered. The red Hibiscus evokes the Goddess Kali, the deity of destruction, linking the act of painting to a divine, transformative rage. Similarly, she uses balloons to denote the fragility of desire. These objects often engulf the women, representing the tentative and overwhelming way they engage with their own longings and vitality.