Home Lifestyle Books

'The Silence and the Storm' book review: The Continuing Nightmare of Women’s Lives

Being a woman in India is a complicated business.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Domestic abuse, Crime against women, Sexual abuse, Harassment

Representational image

By Madhavi S Mahadevan
Express News Service

Being a woman in India is a complicated business. In her latest book, The Silence and the Storm: Narratives of Violence Against Women in India, columnist and author Kalpana Sharma posits: “Violence against women is a theme that persists and is virtually unchanging. The societal structures that perpetuate and even justify this violence have remained the same over the decades.

Laws have been reformed. But mindsets have not.” Drawn from 30 years of reporting on gender issues, this perspective makes an important distinction between things that can be legislated and others that cannot. It belies the efforts of culturists who say that respect for women is an Indian tradition and those of state functionaries who’d have us believe that opening up the economy has led to women’s empowerment.

While the safety of women is a concern, a comprehensive narrative must go beyond rape, domestic violence, child sexual abuse. Taking an anecdotal approach, the author refers to several well-known cases of such brutalities. At the same time, she also gives space to other untold stories that reveal how poor and marginalised women, burdened by the conventional division of labour within homes, endure equally pernicious forms of cruelty on a daily basis because developmental policies ignore their needs such as running water, housing, basic sanitation, affordable and accessible healthcare. The consequences of these deprivations are as long lasting as those of sexual assault. They are exacerbated when factors such as caste, environmental degradation, living in conflict zones and loss of livelihood come into play.

Taking a panoptic view, the book covers the time span between 1985 and 2018, presenting a continuum of violence. Why these three decades? Because they saw important shifts in feminist movements across the country. Women began to campaign for a variety of issues: rights as workers, health and reproductive rights, access to natural resources, negative portrayal and stereotyping in cinema, dowry deaths, use of medical technology to abort female foetuses.

In the new millennium there are new conversations—about women’s bodies and sexual rights, about ‘consent’ and sexual harassment in the workplace—disseminated on social media. Though necessary, they have, in a sense, obscured the fact that pressing economic and developmental issues, still unresolved, have compounded over time. The reason they thrive is that their roots lie in the bedrock of society itself—in patriarchy. Women lack autonomy. Indian males are “accultured to believe that they have a right to demand and get what they want from women—‘their’ women and ‘other’ women”. Oppression being central to patriarchy, violence within homes takes deadly forms, making India a self-predatory society. 

The Silence and The Storm by Kalpana Sharma

Publisher: Aleph

Pages: 216

Price: Rs 599

Strengthened by studies, statistics and stories, the book makes a powerful point: gender violence is not about women but about how society and state have failed them. It is about social justice. Despite increased awareness, reforms and amendments in laws, “the delivery system is unresponsive, kicking in only when pressure mounts”.

The media’s role endorses the hierarchy of violence: only those cases with sufficient drama for middle class audiences are highlighted, everything else is embalmed in silence. Business as usual for some, a nightmare without end for others. Despite the uphill battle, the author suggests that there can be different endings. For that, however, a healthy conversation between genders has to occur. This book provides the perfect opening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Violence against women Domestic violence Kalpana Sharma The Silence and the Storm
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp