Hyderbad-based writer Nandivelugu Karthikeya gears up for this third book 'Mondi'

This book is based on Edward de Bono’s lateral thinking, translated into Telugu.

Nandivelugu Karthikeya

Nandivelugu Karthikeya

By Sumit Kumar Jha
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderbad-based writer Nandivelugu Karthikeya, wants to represent this era through his writing. He started writing short stories at the age of seven and has published two books so far.

His third book is ready and will be launched in the month of January. The son of retired IAS officer, Nandivelugu Mukteshwar Rao, Karthikeya’s first book Kottaga Alochiddaam was published by Emesco Publication in 2014 and have sold 5,000 copies till now.

This book is based on Edward de Bono’s lateral thinking, translated into Telugu. His second book Yuva Prasthanam, a self-published anthology of his poems was published in 2017. "With the returns of my first book, I myself published the second one. After that, when I was in distress about money these books fed me," says the writer.

Karthikeya’s third book Mondi through Anvikshiki publishers will release in January. This book is about a National Intelligence Agency officer and his life journey. "I am inspired by Sri Sri Maha Prashatham and also like Shadow by Madhu Babu," says the young author.

Apart from this he has written 22 stories for kahaniya. com and pratilipi. com which cater to several lakh readers online. “I want to write about the current generation, what they feel about the society, country, love, relationships and life.

The existing Telugu literature is quite limited when it comes to talking about this generation. I mean, there’s almost nothing. And we can’t go on like this. This generation and its aspirations have to be documented,” says the 30-yearold writer. Other than his commitment to writing he has also tried his luck in movies. He is going to make his debut in the Telugu movie, MisMatch releasing this Friday.

