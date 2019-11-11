Home Lifestyle Books

Could have been compared to my father if he wrote fiction: Author Keshava Guha

Working as a freelance journalist, Guha finds himself sticking to deadlines, and doesn’t really understand writers’ block.

Published: 11th November 2019 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

Author Keshava Guha

Author Keshava Guha

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a debutant fiction author, Keshava Guha, son of veteran historian Ramachandra Guha, is often posed with two questions: ‘Oh, you’re just like your father [in terms of being inclined to a career in writing] or, ‘You’re so unlike your father [having chosen to write fiction.]. To that, Guha junior has only one response: “I have two parents, and I’m equally influenced by both.”

The 29-year-old, who released his book, Accidental Magic, at the Bangalore Literature Festival over the weekend, explains that writing fiction is an art form just like design, his mother’s area of expertise. "If fiction writing is what I wanted, my parents have always given me the freedom to explore what I want to. Had my father written fiction, there might have been some sense of comparison. But since he doesn’t, it’s different," Guha opines. 

Having grown up in a “house full of books”, Guha always knew he would be a writer at some point in his life. Now, in Delhi with Juggernaut Books, a job that requires him for two days of the week, Guha spends the rest of the week writing, and is in the early days of his second book, on contemporary India.

Meanwhile, his debut –which has got a rave review from Man Booker Prize winner Aravind Adiga, who called it a “terrific debut novel. Sparkling, very (very) funny and deeply moving” – is about a group of young people from different countries and social backgrounds who are united by a mania for Harry Potter. While the title of the book and the reference to Potter may throw some off track, classifying the book in the fantasy genre, Guha vehemently denies it.

“The story is very real even for those who haven’t read Harry Potter, like Aravind Adiga,” he says. Interestingly, when he was figuring the title of his book, his mind went back to a copy of Alice Hoffman’s book, Practical Magic, at home, which he had for some reason always thought it to read Accidental Magic. “That phrase had stuck on in my mind, and when I was looking for a title and I suddenly realised that the other book was called Practical Magic. When I looked up Accidental Magic, it was something that hadn’t been used, and I decided to go with it,” he says.

Working as a freelance journalist, Guha finds himself sticking to deadlines, and doesn’t really understand writers’ block. “When you’ve got to write, you’ve just got to do it,” says Guha, who admits he’s a slow writer, taking time to figure the right work and craft each sentence carefully. “I care about sentence structure, language and everything in between,” he says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keshava Guha Accidental Magic Ramachandra Guha Bangalore Literature Festival
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp