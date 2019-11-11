Home Lifestyle Books

Veer Savarkar was not averse to eating beef: Author Vaibhav Purandare

Pointing out the misappropriation of Savarkar, Purandare said that it was is wrong to see him as a Hindutva ideologue or a revolutionary freedom fighter.

Published: 11th November 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Savarkar, Veer Savarkar

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar (Twitter Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: “Savarkar held the view that the cow is only a bullock’s mother, and while there is no record of him eating it, he was not averse to eating beef,” said Vaibhav Purandare, the writer of Savarkar: The True Story of The Father of Hindutva, on Sunday, at the Bangalore Literature Festival. Purandare said that Savarkar’s position was rather complicated on the issue of cow protection as he was of the opinion that if one deliberately killed cows to spite Hindus then it was a problem. “However, he believed that if it was just for the sake of eating because you like it, then it is okay,” added the writer.

What would Savarkar think about the NRC in the context of his perspective of pitrabhoomi and punyabhoomi? Purandare affirmed that he excluded Muslims from the idea of Indianhood and developed a slight change on his stand on Christians. However, Purandare said that Savarkar considered people from the Khoja and Bhori sects as patriotic.

Pointing out the misappropriation of Savarkar, Purandare said that it was is wrong to see him as a Hindutva ideologue or a revolutionary freedom fighter. “He changed his stand throughout his life. One thing constant about Savarkar was change,” he said.

On Nehru

Historian and litterateur Ramchandra Guha said that Nehru was the most inclusive of Indians after Mahatma Gandhi.“He was a Hindu who reached out to Muslims and was a North Indian who understood and respected South Indian languages and culture,” said the writer. Guha lauded Gandhi’s choice of Nehru as his successor and pointed out Nehru’s progressive stand on women.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Literature Festival Veer Savarkar Savarkar meet eating Vaibhav Purandare
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RIP TN Seshan: The man who cleaned up India's election
Students protest outside JNU. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Delhi: Students stage protest outside JNU over fee hike, dress code
Gallery
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
Along with Rangana Herath, Umar Gul and Yuzvendra Chahal, the list also includes a player each from Argentina and Luxembourg! (Photos | Agencies)
Deepak Chahar hattrick: Here are Top 10 bowling figures in T20I cricket with Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp