Main streaming sports & arts

Published: 27th November 2019 07:31 AM

Book launch of Arrahnaama at KhiltaBachpan-Khilta Bharat organised by CCRT.

Book launch of Arrahnaama at KhiltaBachpan-Khilta Bharat organised by CCRT. (Photo | EPS)

Sports, yoga, dance, music, drawing, painting, sculpting and pottery making were always looked as ‘extra-curricular’ or ‘co-curricular’ activities in educational institutions in India. But not anymore.

The Draft National Education Policy (NPE) 2019 cites all school subjects should be considered curricular rather than extra-curricular or co-curricular.

In fact, the UN has recognised that sports and arts play a vital role towards health, reduction of inequalities and peace building. 

With an aim to celebrate Indian art and culture and promote art education for the overall development of children, a cultural programme, KhiltaBachpan-Khilta Bharat, was organised by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), New Delhi in collaboration with the Child Fund India at Dwarka in New Delhi. Scores of government school students, principals, and representatives from various corporate organisations, government and non-governmental organisations attended the event. 

The participants included 150 government school students and 10 CCRT scholarship-holders, all of who presented different aspects of Indian culture through performing and visual arts.

Notable among the items were Fusion – Expression Through Performance, an enchanting piece of Hindustani and Carnatic music woven together; a mime act on Expression of Children Through Human Machine that stressed on the importance of human emotions and an enthralling performance of Odissi dance by CCRT scholarship holders and school children that brought forth the beauty and grace of Indian classical treasure.

Jogi Singers of Haryana, a documentary directed by Sudhir K Sharma was also released on the occasion. Traditional Jogi folk singers of Haryana are artistes who reflect their folklore and culture through ballads and devotional songs, an art which is on the verge of extinction today. 

Also released on the occasion was book Arrahnaama, fifth in the series on lesser-known cities of India by Vimal Kumar. The book highlights culture, lifestyle and traditions of Arrah city in Bihar.

“Arts is the most effective channel for creative expression as well as developing and influencing young minds. We are thankful to CCRT for their support as this collaboration gives us an opportunity to promote the Khilta Bachpan campaign, a part of the Draft NPE, 2019,” said Neelam Makhijani, Country Director and CEO, ChildFund India. 

“Through the campaign we use art as a medium to promote creative expression as well as help build cognitive, social and emotional intelligence in children. It also helps kids appreciate our rich cultural diversity, and gives them a platform to engage, express and be empowered,” added Makhijani. 

