Home Lifestyle Books

Actor Pankaj Kapur's debut novel 'Dopehri' revolves around 'Amma Bi'

The idea of exploring the life of a lonely woman through a story was lingering in Kapur’s head for a long time.

Published: 29th November 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Pankaj Kapur. (Photo | File)

Actor Pankaj Kapur (Photo | File)

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

Amma Bi lives a solitary life. She lives in her laal haveli (red haveli) in Lucknow. Her only companion is her mulazim  (servant), Jumman. But he doesn’t stay all day with her. 

This loneliness is unsettling for the 65-year-old Amma Bi. There’s no one else in the large mansion to give her company, except for her late husband’s life-size portrait and his 1936-model car.

Every day, at the stroke of three in the afternoon, Amma Bi hears the sound of footsteps in the courtyard, but nobody is out there.

This is the setting of Pankaj Kapur’s debut novel Dopehri, which released few weeks ago. The veteran actor, director and first-time author was in attendance, with his book, at the Bengaluru Literature Festival.

The back story

Kapur reveals he didn’t think much about Dopehri, when he wrote it in 1992.

“I have been writing poetry and stories for nearly 35 years. My friend (the late) Akshay Upadhyay, who was a journalist and a poet, read Dopehri and asked Supriya (Pathak, Pankaj’s wife) for a copy. He sent it to Bhopal and Sakshatkar magazine published it. That’s when I realised I have written a piece of literature that is worth publishing.”

Kapur even went on to stage a dramatised reading of Dopehri in India and in other countries, completing over 50 shows. Only when wife Supriya took it upon herself, did the book get published.

The idea of exploring the life of a lonely woman through a story was lingering in Kapur’s head for a long time.

“It’s a fictional character. I don’t know who inspired me. It could have been my grandmother, my mother or my aunt. Basically, I had this idea of a woman living alone, who has nothing to do, and is afraid of her loneliness. There’s no dearth of money in her life. A lady who has dedicated her life to her family and relationships. She has seen her mother and grandmother do it, and has followed the tradition,” explains the author.

From Dadar to Lucknow

In fact, the thought of putting his idea to paper came about when Pankaj and his wife were visiting the latter’s mother (the late) Dina Pathak, who used to live in Dadar.  

“One afternoon, when we were at her place, I heard a sound from the stairs… that’s when I thought, ‘What could happen if a woman lives alone in a flat like this, and every afternoon she hears such sounds.’ This incident prompted me to start writing, and the first words I wrote were, Amma Bi. I set it in Lucknow, and completed the novel in four days, writing in the afternoons and evenings.”

Pankaj says he is yet to decided on another book. “I am a temperamental writer, I am not a disciplined writer.

‘Agar koi khayal mere zehen mein ayega, jo mujhe majboor karega, toh main baith kar likhoonga, jaise maine Dopehri likhi’. (‘If a thought compels me to write, I will write, just like I wrote Dopehri),” he offers. On a parting note, he says, “I just think that if someone has a heart, Dopehri will have a meaning for them.”`239. Published in Hindi and English by HarperCollins. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Kapur Dopehri book Pankaj Kapur Dopehri
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Youth Congress protests against Pragya Thakur, demands her expulsion from Parliament
JNU students during the protest march demanding fee hike, in New Delhi. ( File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
JNU students protest outside HRD Ministry 
Gallery
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters during his swearing-in ceremony as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Best photos from Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in as 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra 
Tired of the 'political Chanakyas' around you? Get to know the real one from the Mauryan era!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp