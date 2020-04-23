One for the children:Virtual interactive book session for your kids

By Express News Service

The children’s imprint of Speaking Tiger, Talking Cub, will soon launch an online literature series in collaboration with Storyteller Bookstore. Titled, #FUNtasticBookWeekends, the series will include interactive sessions such as book reading, storytelling, art and fun word games for kids every Saturday and Sunday at 5:30 pm, starting from April 25.

The sessions’ series will be hosted and recorded on Zoom app, and will be premiered on LBB India. Authors such as Jerry Pinto, Shabnam Minwalla, Bijal Vachharajani, Tilottama Shome, Bulbul Sharma, among others, will conduct various activities and readings, as feasible virtually.

Delhi-based Bulbul Sharma will talk about birds, take the kids through how to draw a bird, and read from her book, Birds in my Garden and Beyond; and Mumbai-based Jerry Pinto will talk about writing poetry and will read from his book, Tickle Me, Don’t Tickle Me.

“The current lockdown has been a time of some stress for both parents and children. But, we believe children will always find the silver lining, a reason to smile. In our little effort to entertain them and to make them smile further, we are happy to collaborate with the wonderful Storyteller Bookstore of Kolkata and Little Black Book Delhi, where the series will feature later,” says Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, Publisher and Editor of Talking Cub.

Owner of Storyteller Bookstore, Mayura Misra, says, “Ordinarily, we would have been delighted to host these wonderful Talking Cub authors at Storyteller Bookstore in Kolkata. For now, we look forward to hosting them online, and hopefully in person, sooner or later! Post the lockdown, we will be happy to deliver their titles to children nationwide.”

This five-week series will end on May 24 with Delhi-based Arunava Sinha talking about nonsense poems and stories, Sukumar Ray’s writings, and read from the forthcoming book Habber-Jabber-Law.



To participate for this weekend’s session, register at: https://lbb.in/kolkata/funtastic-book-weekends-with-storyteller-and-talking-cub