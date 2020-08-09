STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Hunted by the Sky': Star-spangled Saga

Author Tanaz Bhathena said that this fantasy novel about the fictious world of Ambar borrows from the Vedic and medieval times.

Published: 09th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Author Tanaz Bhathena

Author Tanaz Bhathena

Tanaz Bhathena's Hunted by the Sky is a fantasy saga set in a mythical kingdom. The narrator is Gul, a girl with a star-spangled tattoo on her body, who is destined to possess magical powers that will enable the death of the evil King Lohar, the ruler of Ambar.

This basic premise forms the fulcrum of this magical folktale, which is inspired by Vedic and medieval India. "I used research from both the Vedic and medieval periods while writing the book. I read Kautilya’s Arthashastra, Abul Fazl Mubarak’s Ayeen Akbary, and also a lot of historical non-fiction by authors like Ruby Lal, Abraham Eraly and William Dalrymple.

I further looked up a lot of museum archives online to research food, weapons, clothing and jewellery from 15th and 16th century India,” reveals Tanaz whose Insta bio stands out for this line: I write on fierce girls.Is this why her books have been women-centric? How does she define fierce? “Nothing particularly deliberate on my part; I just enjoy writing strong women characters and their stories. Determination shapes ferocity. And all my women protagonists are very determined,” she states.

So, it comes as no surprise that Hunted by the Sky is also peopled with feisty women characters such as Juhi, Ambar and Kali who have overcome personal tragedies to unite for a cause. There is a deliciously wicked lady villain, Major Shayla—mean-spirited but spunky enough to strike in the hearts of men. The author was inspired by powerful women—both historical and modern to write this story.

"Indian women have always been powerful and complex figures. Unfortunately, recorded history tends to be male-centric and focused on the achievements of male rulers. If you need an example of a powerful woman from ancient India, look up Prabhavati Gupta (from the third century CE). If you need examples from medieval India, look up Chand Bibi and Nur Jehan," explains Tanaz.

The setting of the book is obviously Indian, peppered with a lot of colloquial terms used to identify traditions, objects and even weapons. How much of an inspiration were the medieval courts? "Partially. But, let me make it clear, that the fantasy world from Hunted by the Sky is not exactly medieval India. The kingdom of Ambar has its own history, culture, and even language, which borrows from Persian, Hindi, and Sanskrit," she says.

The novel has a very desi Harry Potter-kind of vibe, where the language is just as compelling and the visual imagery simply enchanting. Magic is a predominant theme. So, does she herself believe in the metaphorical powers of magic to transform lives? "The magic that’s described in the book is more of an innate natural ability—and while it’s powerful, it comes at a cost to everyone who uses it. There is no easy solution to anything in the real world—and it was important to me that my fantasy world reflected this as well," says Tanaz.   

This two-time nominee of the White Pine Award by the Ontario Library Association, was born in Mumbai and raised in Riyadh, Jeddah and Toronto. Much acclaimed for all her books, what do accolades mean to her? "Awards always come as a pleasant surprise to me. While it feels good to be recognised for my hard work, my greatest joy comes from readers who enjoy my books and recommend them to their friends,” she says, adding, "I’m also used to critical feedback from readers. It’s a part of the business and also very subjective. If I can improve from the feedback, I make use of it and try to apply the advice to future books."

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tanaz Bhathena Hunted by the Sky
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp