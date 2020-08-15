STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Let’s talk about rights in a democracy

In times like these when the world is riddled with extreme polarities, a new book, titled, We the People, brings a collection of essays that centres on growth of universal rights.

Published: 15th August 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

In times like these when the world is riddled with extreme polarities, a new book, titled, We the People, brings a collection of essays that centres on growth of universal rights. Authors Nikhil Day, Rakshita Swamy and Aruna Roy are academics, activists and practitioners, and their perspectives contextualise the complex relationship of the citizen with the state, society and market in democratic India.

Delving into important questions – Who are the people of India? Their rights? What are their claims on the Indian Constitution and on democracy? – the essays examine the challenge of establishing, realising and protecting these entitlements.

Roy explains: “A series of rights-based legislations passed, from 2005 onwards, with the enactment of the Right to Information (RTI) and Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), created a new paradigm of development.

Some of the most prominent practitioners come together in this book to explain how economic, political, and social rights manifest together to make law and policy.”

She further adds that the essays unravel the context of these legislations, such as “people’s extraordinary contribution, collective work that crafted and established these rights, defined principles of their theoretical framework, and focused on the common citizen as the agent of change.” Invaluable as these legislations have been during the COVID crisis, Roy says we are left with one question.

“Can the rights-based approach prevail with the opposition of market forces and devaluing of participatory democracy in the increasing centralisation of power? Will they survive in the politically hostile environment they are in? The book has some answers.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
We The People Nikhil Day Rakshita Swamy Aruna Roy Indian Constitution democracy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp