STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Italian screenwriter Alfredo Covelli pens book on Lord Ganesha for kids

Covelli says that he always had a profound interest in the Indian culture and Hindu religion, which inspired him to write this book.

Published: 31st December 2020 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2020 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Italian screenwriter-film producer Alfredo Covelli

Italian screenwriter-film producer Alfredo Covelli (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Italian screenwriter-film producer Alfredo Covelli has come out with a book for children and young audience in the Indian market, narrating the story of Lord Ganesha looking for a new 'vahana' to accompany him to great adventures around the cosmos.

Excited about his first launch in India, Covelli says he always had a profound interest in the Indian culture and Hindu religion, which inspired him to write this book, published by Scholastic. "Vahana Masterclass" is also his first book in English and the first for children.

"The book is an epic adventure of four mice and their journey towards becoming Ganesha's next 'vahana' (vehicle). It is a sort of Indian 'Harry Potter' with mice and I am hopeful that it will attract the interest of young audience. I suppose this book is inhabited by my love, will and devotion," he says.

After millennia of service, Mooshika, holy mount of Lord Ganesha, is about to retire to live the rest of his life in meditation.

For this reason, four young mice are selected from different parts of India: intelligent Anand from Kolkata (selected by Goddess Kali), devoted Kanu from Gujarat (chosen by Lord Krishna), brave Karthik from Chennai (named by the other vahanas), and compassionate Gitanjali from Uttarakhand (picked out by Prakriti, the nature).

They will be trained by Master Mooshika, face demons and terrible dangers, and at the end, just one of them will be elected the next 'vahana' of Lord Ganesha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alfredo Covelli Vahana Masterclass Mooshika Master Mooshika
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Jio announces free domestic voice calls from January 1 as IUC regime ends
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine gets UK nod, India seeks more data
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Assembly unanimously passes resolution against new farm laws
Travel in 2020
This too shall 'e-pass': How we traveled in and through the pandemic year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Panchayat passes resolution to 'banish' gang-rape survivor from village in Maharashtra
The employees and officials, who have tested positive for the infection, will not be allowed entry into the House. (File photo | PTI)
Man with no travel history becomes US' first reported case of new COVID-19 variant
Gallery
Cricket icons from across the world have reacted to India's epic win against Australia in the Boxing Day Test. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket icons react to Team India's epic win against Australia in Boxing Day Test
In March this year, India woke up to a ‘locked-down’ morning, one that would go on to last for several months. Here, we chronicle the spirit of India’s non-stop battle against the virus, with her unique strategies on full display and an essence that only
'Corona' cakes, sit-ups on the street and how to bypass barricades: Snaps from a tumultuous 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp