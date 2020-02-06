Home Lifestyle Books

YouTube channel for young readers

Scholastic India plans to update the channel with new videos every 15 days to keep the young readers engaged and entertained.

Published: 06th February 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Taking another step towards inculcating the habit of reading among children as also making reading pleasurable, Scholastic India has launched its YouTube channel, Read Aloud by Scholastic India. The channel was launched yesterday (February 5) to mark the World Read Aloud Day. Working as a platform for giving kids an immersive experience into the world of books, the channel would have a treasury of Scholastic books, read by some of the best storytellers across the country. As of now the channel has seven storytelling videos.

The publishing house plans to update the channel with new videos every 15 days to keep the young readers engaged and entertained. That’s not all, all the videos on the channel come with an activity sheet, which you can download and solve with your child to encourage discussion and improve his/her comprehension skills. “We hope our endeavour will help make read-aloud sessions a cherished ritual for families and will encourage the children to explore the joys of reading,” says Neeraj Jain, Managing Director, Scholastic India.

As a precursor to the channel launch, Scholastic India had conducted a survey – Kids and Family Reading Report. As per the survey, more than 77 per cent of children believe reading books (storybooks not the academic ones) for fun is extremely/ very important. 85 per cent children across all ages say they love it when a book is read aloud to them. Among parents, 91 per cent say that reading aloud is extremely/ very important in developing a child’s language skills. Parents of children aged 0–5 say that they started reading aloud to their kids not just because they want them to start learning about letters and words, but also because they want their child to enjoy books. Upasana Kaura, English teacher at Mount Abu Public School, Rohini cannot agree more. “Reading instils confidence, builds literacy skills and aids in academics,” she says

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
YouTub Read Aloud Scholastic India
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at the RBI's sixth bi-monthly monetary policy review meeting of 2019-20 in Mumbai Thursday Feb. 6 2020. (Photo | PTI)
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged to hold inflation in check
The coronavirus outbreak that began in China has infected more than 24,500 people globally. China has reported 490 deaths and 24,324 confirmed cases in its mainland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
R Lalitha (left) with her parents. (Photo | Express)
ISRO chief is the inspiration for veggie vendors' gold medallist daughter
India’s batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot during the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket semi-final. (Photo | AFP)
From selling paanipuris to WC ton: Jaiswal's memorable journey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu State Minister for Forests Dindigul C Sreenivasan calling tribal children during inauguration of the camp at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. (Photo | Screengrab)
WATCH | Outrage as Tamil Nadu minister makes tribal kids remove his slippers
Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Photo |EPS)
Andhra Pradesh government, Kia motors dismiss fallout rumours
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the bold and talented star. (File Photo | EPS)
Happy birthday Urmila Matondkar: Check out some nostalgic photos of the Bollywood diva
The German football team reached unparalleled heights and then made a dangerous slip; it nourished some of the world's finest while turning a blind eye towards some others. All of this happened under the same man's guard and he turns a sexagenarian today.
The legend of our times: 10 facts about German football coach Joachim Loew as he turns 60
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp