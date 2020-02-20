The Urdu Ghazal: A Gift of India’s Composite Culture released

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At an event jointly organised by Oxford University Press and The Rekhta Foundation, celebrated lyricist, poet Gulzar released The Urdu Ghazal: A Gift of India’s Composite Culture written by eminent Urdu scholar, Professor Gopi Chand Narang, and translated by Surinder Deol.

After the release, there was a brief presentation of the book by the author followed by a panel discussion. Panelists included former English professor at Jamia University Anisur Rahman and renowned bilingual critic, communication expert Professor Shafey Kidwai.

The book presents a unique flowering of Urdu ghazal as a by-product of India’s composite culture that evolved from intermixing of Indian and alien value systems. It is the story of the evolution of Urdu ghazal, documented in eight chapters.