Home Lifestyle Books

Not just a literary impresario, but a writer first: Namita Gokhale at Jaipur Literature Festival

Namita Gokhale, who works hard on literature festivals around the word, working on the programming for the offshoot festivals, leaves her with limited time to write. 

Published: 25th January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Writer and politician Shashi Tharoor unveils Namita Gokhale’s book with (centre) author Shunali Khullar Shroff who conducted the session

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The second day of Jaipur Literature Festival saw Namita Gokhale talk about her book Jaipur Journals, set in the background of this very festival which the author is a co-founder.

Talking about the book that not only offers a better understanding of the festival but also weaves in many stories, Gokhale said, “The idea of this book was given to me offhand, in a passing comment by an American friend who had never been to the festival, who said have you ever thought of writing about the festival. I told her why would I? It will look like I’m using the festival. But she insisted that people would love reading about the festival. And so, the idea stuck with me.”

Gokhale, who works hard on literature festivals around the word, working on the programming for the offshoot festivals, leaves her with limited time to write. 

“Earlier I use to have 6-8 months to write and then concentrate on the Lit fest. Now the pace is such, I’m left with very little time for myself. So, the pace of this book was so easy to write. It is like writing short stories which are easy to write at intervals. This was a book in which I could get intensely involved in one story and then sign off only to come back and write another story. So, the format of the book was such that it made it easy to write in between festivals.” 

Gokhale said she found it to a huge release of emotions, and just like the principal character of the book, Rudrani Rana, she too gets frustrated at times when people forget she is a writer and only think of her as a literary impresario. 
 

“It was a return to my writing life in short snatches which could be managed between everything else.”

Talking about the character Rudrani Rana, the author of 18 books, shared, “Years ago, I read somewhere that an artist has something within him or her that has not healed and when you are healed you don’t have to write such books. And even in the novel, there are so many characters who are not healed and are all trying to work through their hurt through their books. And Rudrani Rana is one such person.” 

Gokhale reminisces how there was one such person, a man, who use to come to the festival. She would often find him sitting outside the writers lounge and looking in very sadly, post which he lived a delusional life where he thought he was a great writer. This became the base of the idea behind the main character in the book. Without giving away the end of the story, Gokhale shared that somewhere the character’s writing is validated.

For the author, who debuted with the acclaimed novel, Paro: Dreams of Passion, published in 1984, which has remained a cult classic, she has seen both failure and success. “For ten years after Paro, I had nothing published and I had to completely scratch my way back. Resting on one’s success doesn’t work,” she added.

Gokhale, on why the book was completed at a racy pace

“Earlier I use to have 6-8 months to write and then concentrate on the Lit fest. Now the pace is such, I’m left with very little time for myself. So, the pace of this book was so easy to write. It is like writing short stories which are easy to write at intervals. This was a book in which I could get intensely involved in one story and then sign off only to come back and write another story.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Namita Gokhale Jaipur Literature Festival
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp