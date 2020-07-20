'Coronavirus: Opportunity through Adversity' talks about how to stop worrying and stay positive

By Express News Service

Bihar native Binay Singh, who is the CEO of Singh Marine Management Ltd., Odessa, Ukraine, has written a book on shaping a positive outlook in these trying times. Titled Coronavirus: Opportunity through Adversity, the book is dedicated to those away from their homes and families to serve mankind, and to the seafarers.

“The book’s seven chapters talk about how we look at things differently in different situations. Some people can look at this situation in a bad light, criticise it while others can look at it as an opportunity. I penned this book to show the world how to stay positive and take this global pandemic as an opportunity,” he says, adding that, “I have even mentioned a list of things-to-do during the pandemic to make your day productive, keep yourselves occupied, stay away from negative thoughts, and use your qualities to outgrow yourself. Just as we visit the gym to build our muscles, we must exercise our brain to keep it sharp.” One chapter is dedicated to seafarers.

“A lot of seafarers are quarantined in foreign countries or on international waters, waiting to return to their homes. The thing that scares them is what would have happened at home since they left. My message to them through this book is that if they can’t do anything about it, they need to stop worrying about it. Worrying is like a rocking chair, it gives you something to do, but cannot get you anywhere. Why worry about the problems when you can focus on the solutions?” says Singh, adding he wrote the book in 10 days.



Singh had travelled from India to pursue a degree in Marine Navigation at Odessa State Maritime (OSMA) and found his home there. For the past 28 years, he has been motivating, convincing and persuading the seafarers to give their best. He always guides the seafarers when they look for moral support.



“I place myself in their shoes and make sure we come up with a solution that is beneficial not just for the individual but also for the crew,” says Singh, who won the 18th Sailor Today Sea Shore Awards 2019 for seafarer welfare. His advice to people who are craving to return home: “Patience. We should find opportunity in this adversity and try to adjust and be comfortable wherever we are. There is always a beautiful morning after a stormy night,” adds Singh.