How to find friends and keep them, tells author Shubha Vilas in this new book

By Express News Service

In the pandemic, we have come across certain hard hitting truths about life. This also applies on friendships.

A new book released yesterday on International Friendship Day, titled Magic of Friendships: Make them, Keep them, Understand them, by Shubha Vilas, takes into account why exactly are we missing on for cultivating lasting friendships in our times.

Speaking exclusively with The Morning Standard, Vilas informs that the book offers various scenarios on friendship “Friendships in today’s times are very superficial. People have a number of ‘friends’ on social media, but in reality most of the times the person is alone. It actually shows our understanding of friendship is very hollow, and we need to understand it from a deeper perspective.”



The author in the book has offered stories from many of our ancient scriptures, and has also interacted along with modern-day day examples who have cultivated life-long friendships.

He says, “In my latest book, I have attempted to bring are deep meaningful insights such as verses from Niti Shastra, one of which says friendships should be like milk and water, that are inseparable. Similarly, the story of monkey and crocodile from Panchatantra also teaches us how anyone who is our colleague or our classmate is not our friend, unless we have a similar mindset.”



According to Vaishali Mathur, Publisher, Penguin Random House, “The book brings together the wisdom of our ancient scriptures and the different problems that crop up in friendships today, and gives helpful insights into keeping those friendships. This book is all you need to understand the nature of your friendship.”