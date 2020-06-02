Laughter, in translation

By Express News Service

The children’s imprint of Speaking Tiger, Talking Cub has announced the publication of Habber-Jabber-Law: A Nonsense Adventure, translated by Arunava Sinha.

Sending the readers into bouts of laughter, Sukumar Ray’s classic book has entertained Bengali readers for almost a century. The author has written mainly for children.

His works – the collection of nonsense poems Abol Tabol, novella Hojoborolo, short-story collection Pagla Dashu and play Chalachittachanchari – are considered some of the finest writing for children in the world.

Sudeshna Shome Ghosh, Publisher and Editor of Talking Cub, says: “Arunava Sinha’s translation of this much loved classic fills a gap in children’s literature in English in India. In this translation, Arunava has tackled a difficult task and pulled it off with elan. This translation can be read by people of all ages and will bring the wonder of Ray’s words to a wider audience.” The newly-launched translation is accompanied by the author’s original illustrations.

Says Sinha, “For me, no one can explain the human condition as effectively as Ray, who reminds us constantly how absurd everything is, and that the only meaningful response is to laugh at the world. Translating him is a homage to this gestalt.”