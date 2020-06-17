STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Of truck drivers and their arduous journeys: Author Rajat Ubhaykar on his latest book

The first leg in mid-2015 lasted about four months, and the second leg to south India was from December 2017-February 2018.

Published: 17th June 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

The book is born out of Rajat Ubhaykar’s journey with truck drivers across the length and breadth of India

By Heena Khandelwal
Express News Service

Rajat Ubhaykar’s debut book, Truck De India: A Hitchhiker’s Guide to Hindustan, was born out of journeying across the length and breadth of India with truck drivers. His narratives include making unexpected friends, witnessing Punjab’s tradition of truck art, travelling on Nagaland and Manipur’s insurgent-ridden highways, having Kashmir’s nomadic shepherds for company. Equally interesting is the way he juxtaposes these experiences with news clippings and other writings on the said subject. Excerpts:

What made you embark on this journey and how has it shaped you?

A sense of adventure, the desire to document the lived reality of the ‘informal’ sector, curiosity about the sub-culture of trucking, and interest in the ‘rule of law’ on Indian highways, motivated me. The journey has made me appreciate how fortunate I am to belong to India’s middle-class minority and be able to live in relative comfort. I have also started emulating the Zen-like patience truckers display when stuck in traffic jams or at state borders. I have found myself absorbing their unsaid dictum that things meant for you will come to you when they have to.

How many days and how much did you spend overall on this journey?

The first leg in mid-2015 lasted about four months, and the second leg to south India was from December 2017-February 2018. In all, I was on the road for six months, clocking around 10,000 km. I stayed mostly in lodges, travelled in trucks, and ate in dhabas, so the first leg cost me about Rs 75,000 and the second leg, around Rs 40,000.

Do you think a woman could take this journey?

It would be definitely challenging for a woman. My hope is that India in the future will become safer with adequate amenities on highways.

What do you want readers to take away from the book?
The book will have served its purpose if by the end of it, readers begin seeing truckers in a new light, appreciate the challenges they face to deliver our goods on time, and acknowledge their unsung role in India’s economic life.

You have mentioned the problems that truckers face. What steps can smoothen their journey?

First step would be to build dormitories, toilets and parking infrastructure along highways. This ensures dignity, improves their productivity and also reduces accidents, many of which are caused by sleep deprivation. More challenging would be cracking down corruption in RTOs, which makes their life hell.

How has COVID-19 affected the truckers?
The lockdown led to significant difficulties for truckers. Especially, in the initial days when dhabas were shut and interstate transport was disrupted, which meant truckers were stranded on highways on the verge of starvation. However, things improved relatively as restrictions on interstate transport were lifted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Truck De India Rajat Ubhaykar book
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp