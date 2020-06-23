STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Young Mental Health: Protecting young minds

Containing lived experiences,  interviews with mental health workers and comics, the book is anything but preachy

Published: 23rd June 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Founder-Editor of The Health Collective, Amrita Tripathi, has come up with a book on mental health.

Founder-Editor of The Health Collective, Amrita Tripathi, has come up with a book on mental health. (Photo | Abhishek Kumar)

By Bhumika Popli
Express News Service

"Young Mental Health is not meant to be prescriptive, but something people can pick up to go through specific topics or interviews,” says Amrita Tripathi, of the book she co-authored with Meera Haran Alva. It is the second book in the Mindscape series, published by Simon & Schuster. Tripathi is the founder-editor of The Health Collective, an online portal dedicated to stories of mental health in India. Excerpts:

What is Young Mental Health about?

The book has accounts of lived experience, interviews with key stakeholders working in the field of mental health and mental illness, comics about a few first-person journeys, and a parental handbook of sorts by Meera. We have included relevant stats and figures, and interviews with young mental health advocates. The idea was to focus on mental health and mental illness from an India lens and to make the information as accessible and conversational.

What are some of the key issues children and young adults face?

Looking at several studies, the knowledge and experience of stalwarts like Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr Amit Sen (whose interviews and Foreword kick start the book), and Meera’s experience, we know that top issues include depression, anxiety, stress. We also cover very prevalent issues like bullying, exam stress, eating disorders and body image disorders. With a high prevalence of young suicide, we feature first-person accounts which touch upon suicidal ideation (with a trigger warning and with information on third-party helplines) and expert views on what you should do if you know someone is distressed.

What inspired you to bring a mental health book juxtaposed with illustrations?

The idea was to enable us to have conversations about some very difficult topics, including ones we shy away from. Even thinking about mental health or mental illness can feel “heavy” or “intense”, and that doesn’t have to be the case. If we’re doing our job well, you should be able to find an easier entry point into some serious topics. We didn’t want to say “Do this” or “You Should Do That”.

The artwork features first-person narratives by the artists known as Solo, Oz, and Ishita Mehra, who share in a beautiful, poignant way that perhaps 1,000 words could not. This works whether you are a young adult, an adult or an adolescent. Then, there are comics by Kishore Mohan and Affirmations by Adwaita Das, which are positive statements that we can repeat to ourselves. The art makes the book what it is, and I hope readers agree!

What is your message to parents whose child is undergoing stress?

Learning from what the experts share and from what we have gleaned from interviews and first-person accounts, I would say that there is no one-size-fits-all perspective. If you think you need professional advice, please do reach out to an expert.

Often, your children need to be able to talk to you openly, have a conversation that goes beyond academics, be able to talk about pressure they face, bullying, and let off steam. It is completely okay, and sometimes even critically important, that they are able to reach out to professionals to speak about their stress.

What can be done to make people take mental health issues seriously in India?

This interview, any conversation we can have responsibly, our book series and interviews, even our website, are all attempts to bring into the mainstream such conversations. Each of us can make a difference. We can equip ourselves with the skills to be empathetic listeners and learn about where help is available. We need to learn more, help combat stigma and the internalised shame that prevents many from reaching out for help.

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Meera Haran Alva Amrita Tripathi Young Mental Health
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp