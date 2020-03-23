STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Between Genes and Memes: Snapshots of the present

In his book, Between Genes and Memes’, Kochi-based HR consultant Krishna Kumar says, “Look at a chicken’s life.

Published: 23rd March 2020 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

(Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Shevlin Sebastian
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In his book, Between Genes and Memes’, Kochi-based HR consultant Krishna Kumar says, “Look at a chicken’s life. From the beginning of its life to the time it reaches 40 days, it is fed every day. Every single feeding firms up the bird’s belief that it is the natural rule of life to be fed every day by friendly members of the human race.

And then, one day, something unexpected happens, which revises its entire belief system. On the 40th day, it reaches the notion of maximum safety when the risk, in fact, is the highest.Tailspin: A farm chicken, which always feared the hunter dogs in the courtyard, finally gets eaten by the owner, master and guardian.” The 228-page book, published by Recto and Verso is filled with nuggets of wisdom on every page. Nine years ago, Krishna began writing on Facebook.

Then he moved to Twitter and Linkedin. He adopted a contrarian stand. Soon, he began to get readers. However, one day, his sister said, “You can impress with snippets. But can you show me how good you are, with a 2,000-word blog.” Krishna took up the challenge. Initially, he found it very tough. His thoughts would go haywire. There was no logic or structure.

But slowly, he learned how to write. Recently, web developer Limi Joseph told Krishna that his blog was not secure, and there should be a back-up. Krishna agreed. The back-up was done. And the 300 posts were sent to him in a single word document. As Krishna re-read his posts, he had a mixed reaction. “Some of the posts embarrassed me, while some surprised me,” he says. “Some were instant deletes.” And slowly it dawned on him that he could make a book.

But he says that it needed his editor Joshy Mathew’s skills to get the book into a coherent shape. A ceaseless consumption of byte-sized information through the mobile phone has become an addiction, he tells us. “We are in a constant state of FOMO: fear of missing out,” he says. “It creates restlessness. We are afraid of being with ourselves.” It has also damaged the brain. “There is no critical thinking or analysis,” says Krishna. “People read news from five different sources, but there is no analysis. The hurry to give opinions results in snap judgements. And it may not be right, too.” The book is available on Amazon and Kindle

Stay up to date on all the latest Books news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Between Genes and Memes Krishna Kumar
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp