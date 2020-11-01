STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Mentor and the disciple: Writer Sathya Saran on her accidental meeting with Guru Dutt and more

Writer Sathya Saran tells Medha Dutta Yadav about her conversations with Guru Dutt’s friend and assistant Abrab Alvi that was chronicled in acclaimed Ten Years with Guru Dutt: Abrar Alvi’s Journey.

Published: 01st November 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Guru Dutt with Abrar Alvi

By Medha Dutta Yadav
Express News Service

How did you come across Abrar Alvi?

It was all by accident. I read an interview of him where he narrated his recollections of the last days of Guru Dutt. At the end of the article, the journalist added that there were many stories Alvi could narrate, but wondered who would have the time to listen to him. I was personally going through a rough patch and it struck me that perhaps spending some time listening to Alvi would be a good way to divert my mind. 

Was it a difficult subject to tackle?

In a way, no. Getting all information from one source is an author’s dream come true. And Alvi was a wonderful storyteller. 

Do you think Guru Dutt was ahead of his times?

Definitely. Alvi told me of his expertise with cameras; that he could take a camera apart and put it back together again, his knowledge of lenses, and his love of experimentation with the visual image. His knowledge of music and dance added the magic to his song picturisation. In the choice of Kagaz ke Phool as a subject, he was ahead of his time. According to Alvi, the film flopped because the public could not understand the angst of a man who was well-off and comfortable, but fretting over creative issues. 

What makes the filmmaker so appealing even today?

The films, of course. But it demands a quieter surrounding and mood. His suicide also adds the irresistible touch of mystique. 

Not many remember Abrar Alvi. Tell us about him.

Alvi’s contribution to Guru Dutt’s films is huge. He wrote most of the screenplays, and the dialogues, he assisted his director closely, and was a perfect sounding board and foil. They were both geniuses, but widely different from each other. And Alvi absorbed a lot of what his mentor knew about directing a film which showed up in his direction of Sahib Biwi aur Ghulam. 

If you could go back and have a chat with Guru Dutt, what would you talk about? 

I would like to ask him his approach to his films; get his version of the process and his take on Alvi. I would also very much want to tell him not to kill himself. I would do my best to make him realise why the world needed him to realise his full potential.

Did Guru Dutt overshadow Alvi?

Completely. They often had heated arguments on the set, but I think the last word would be Guru Dutt’s. On his part, Alvi was quite happy living in Guru Dutt’s shadow. He happily played the moon to his mentor’s sun. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guru Dutt Sathya Saran
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp