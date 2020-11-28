STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Silent Murder: Twists and thrill in a mystery novel

Published by AKS Publishing House, the book took Nupur Luthra five months to complete, unlike her other four books that took a year each to churn out. 

Author Nupur Luthra

By Express News Service

Nick was having the perfect life working at the White House. Then, he discovers that his grandfather is not who he thinks he is, and Nick begins his journey to find the truth about a murderer. 

This is the plot of author Nupur Luthra’s latest book, a suspense thriller titled Silent Murder.

Her writing journey began in 2004, when she had written for her school magazine, but the thought of becoming an author came only when her family suggested it to her in 2013. Born in Gwalior and brought up in Pune, Luthra now resides in Delhi.
 
What made you venture into suspense thriller with this book?

I have always been fascinated with murder mysteries, and that fascination made me challenge myself into writing a suspense thriller. I have always known that the only reason why people read a suspense thriller is that it totally captivates, and gives people the thrill and the eagerness of wanting to know what happens next. I wanted to give my audience all that.
 
Do you use your real-life experiences in your books? 

It is said that writing is filled with emotions that can only be explained through words. Writing has always been personal to me. In my previous books, I have used real-life experiences to explain a certain scene, and tried to make the book interesting.  I have always connected a specific piece of writing to a real-life experience. 
 
How is Silent Murder different from your previous books?

My previous books have been about love, romance, culture and politics. This book has the main three elements people want in a book: suspense, thriller and twists.
 
What is your favourite part/chapter from the book? 

It’s the first chapter: The court scene where everyone’s waiting in suspense for the judge to announce why everyone’s been summoned again after all these years. It is filled with suspense. The first page itself will leave the audience wanting to know more. 
 
Can readers relate to it? 

Yes, because it shows how people face twist and turn in relationships. How people and their priorities change and so does the trust. And how they are unable to connect with their own family due to their busy schedule. 

Do you ever have writer’s block? What do you do to tackle it?

I have had a few episodes of writer’s block. I have actually stared at my laptop with a blank expression and an empty mind. At such times, I simply walk around or watch a suspense thriller to come up with new ideas. 
 
What are you working on these days?

I am again writing a murder mystery, and simultaneously trying to work on a love story. I hope readers will love these. 
 
Your favourite genre: Love and adventure

Authors you love to read: Ruskin Bond, John Grisham, Dan Brown

