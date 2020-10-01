STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Yash Tiwari scripts down pandemic tales to become youngest fiction writer on COVID-19

Written in less than a month, 18-year-old Yash Tiwari’s book, Pandemic 2020: Rife of the Virus is his fictional and distinct yet interconnected tale on COVID-19.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Author Yash Tiwari

Author Yash Tiwari

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Having authored his first book at 16, Yash Tiwari is no stranger to the written word. His first book, A Celebration In Tribulation, was written in 22 days. Following a similar trend, his second book – Pandemic 2020: Rife of the Virus – was also completed in 25-30 days. The 18-year-old also earned himself a spot in Asia Book of Records for being the youngest to write a fictional book on COVD-19. Edited excerpts from an interview: 

Tell us about your new book.

There are four distinct yet interconnected tales. Huiqing is an impoverished boy in China, Alanna is a helpless doctor in the US, Terrell is a stranded traveller in Italy, and Yash is a blooming journalist in India. The tales are based on actual stories, events and facts and blends majorly affected regions around the world.

When did the idea for this book come to you?

It came to be in April, when every day saddening stories were being reported on TV screens – how the medical workers were overwhelmed, or the helplessness of the poor. I felt the need to pen down my tribute to the ones who fought and are still fighting against this outbreak.

How long did you take to write this book?

It took somewhere 25-30 days in April to write nearly 320 pages. I authored my first novel, A Celebration In Tribulation, two years back, at the age of 16, in just 22 days! However, I didn’t have a predefined time period in mind. It was simply the result of effort and maintaining consistency. 

What sort of research did you have to do for this book?

This was one of the trickiest parts of writing this book. The book narrates what unfolded in the real world this year, from January till April first week. The facts, figures and dates used were researched by me and then the four stories were conceptualised.

Even the slightest of incident mentioned is something that readers will be able to connect to and relate with. For example, near the end of the novel, the eventful evening of '9 minutes at 9 pm' on April 5 when we all lit up our houses with diyas and candles is beautifully narrated. Readers will be able to visualise it. It is more of a creatively written account of the pandemic in the initial few months. 

Your book features characters from America, China and Italy. Why did you pick these countries?

The storylines are not dependent on the countries. I chose these storylines because of the connection readers will be able to feel with them. For example, if we have Alanna, who is a helpless doctor in USA, then she is a reflective of medical heroes around the world. The novel is from the perspective of commoners, something general masses will be able to see themselves in. 

What was your biggest challenge in writing this book?

I was writing it all down while it was unfolding in the real world, so I was living through the traumas of the characters. I had to maintain peace of mind while investing myself in a story.

Are you writing any other book at the moment?

I was working on another book when the pandemic hit. So I decided to put that aside and pen a novel on this instead. I do have some buns being baked in the oven but I cannot say what just yet. 

Could you tell us about your writing process?

Writing, for me, is like binge-watching. When I get to the drawing boards to start working on a project, I lose the sense of the world. With this book, there where days when I ended up finishing full chapters in one sitting! 

How do you deal with writer’s block?

The answer is as simple as conceptualising. Many writers feel stuck because they did not create an outline of what their story is about, how will it begin, where will it end, and what each chapter will be about. Creating an outline of 2-3 sentences per chapter before writing acts like a GPS navigation tool, helping with directions when you hit a writer’s block.

More from Books.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandemic 2020 Coronavirus Yash Tiwari COVID19
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
2G, Aarushi case: CBI failed to give proof in many high-profile cases
A health worker takes samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Tests as coronavirus cases surge across the city in Guwahati Tuesday Sept. 29 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Most Covid-19 casualties in India within five days of hospitalisation: Study
The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France. (File photo | AP)
Amazon India creates over 1 lakh job opportunities ahead of festive season
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Wednesday flagged off a fleet of waste management equipment during a function at Island Grounds in Chennai | P Jawahar
Spanish company to manage Chennai’s wastes from Thursday

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'What kind of a CM are you?': Priyanka Gandhi to Adityanath over Hathras gang-rape
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (Photo | AFP)
"Killed by ruthless government": Sonia Gandhi on Hathras gang-rape
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp