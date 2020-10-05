STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fall Again, Rise Again: Story of ShopClues co-founder, Sandeep Aggarwal, to hit stands soon

Aggarwal, a former top-ranked Wall Street analyst, co-founded e-commerce company ShopClues in 2011 and started online automobile marketplace Droom in 2014.

Published: 05th October 2020 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Founder of two e-commerce companies -- Droom and ShopClues -- Sandeep Aggarwal puts to paper his "roller-coaster" story in the upcoming autobiography titled, "Fall Again, Rise Again".

The book, touted to be an intimate and moving autobiography of one of India's most successful start-up entrepreneurs, will hit the stands on October 10.

"The story of my life studded with stars and eclipses alike. It has been a humbling experience to recollect, relish and rewrite moments of my life that have shaped my journey to the present.

I hope it can inspire a few courageous souls to think big, fight the odds, live through failures, and celebrate the victories.

"'Fall Again, Rise Again' is the story of my life encapsulated in the bindings of a book and it gives me an immense pleasure to share my story with the world on the completion of a decade of my entrepreneurship journey," Aggarwal told PTI.

Aggarwal, a former top-ranked Wall Street analyst, co-founded e-commerce company ShopClues in 2011 and started online automobile marketplace Droom in 2014.

With 80 per cent market share of the automobile transactions online, Droom presently claims to be India's largest pure play online automobile platform.

But then the success came with its own share of ups and downs.

Sued by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) in July 2013 for allegedly being involved in insider trading, he had to step down as the CEO of ShopClues in 2015.

One of the most-promising start-up, ShopClues, after a series of controversies, including the fall-out between its co-founder and now estranged couple Radhika and Sandeep, was sold to Singapore's e-commerce firm Qoo10 last year.

In February, the US government dropped all criminal charges, and the SEC settled all civil charges against Aggarwal.

According to Rupa Publications, Aggarwal's story is of a middle-class boy who dreamt to make it big someday and saw his dreams crushed by charges of insider trading in the US but rose like a phoenix to create yet another company.

"This is unlike any autobiography, especially among those written by people from the business world.

Sandeep's emotional strength and searing honesty will inspire and impact you in a way that is very, very rare," they added.

The book is available for pre-order on Amazon.

