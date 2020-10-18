STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'The Cock is the Culprit' book review: Village as microcosm

We would do well to remember that the cock could be the culprit anywhere in India. 

Published: 18th October 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

rooster

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | K K Sundar, EPS)

By PS Nissim
Express News Service

Too often in these days of mob justice, the punishment for a crime serves to massage the egos of the offended, rather than to set things right. Set in a small Kerala village, Unni R's novel The Cock is the Culprit is a modern-day slice of life that brings universal truths to mind. 

The book begins with a posse of policemen making their way, through village streets, to the hut of a 90-year-old woman, Naaniyamma. They attempt to rouse the woman to question her, but she doesn’t hear them, since she’s deaf.

Eventually, the police leave, but not before the whole village has gathered to see what’s up. No one seems to be speaking up for Naaniyamma or protesting the incursion. Disturbed by the harassment, Kochukuttan, the village plumber, tries to understand the reason for the incident. It turns out the complaint was filed by a neighbour against Naaniyamma's rooster.

The neighbour, nicknamed Chaaku by the villagers, was conducting a nationalistic gathering, when the rooster suddenly crowed loudly and interrupted it. How dare a lowly creature butt into a gathering of such importance? And so, the complaint. 

The rooster, meanwhile, isn’t idle after this escapade—he shows up at temple aartis, at church meetings, at Independence Day celebrations—never seen but heard loudly enough to ruin the mood. The self-importance of the villagers is threatened by the mocking interloper. Kochukuttan alone seems to raise his voice against this blaming of the rooster, but though he is silently supported by a few, no one helps him. Instead, he is at the receiving end of some of the blame, endangering his plans for the future.

We start out this novel laughing at the pompousness of the villagers—but the humour makes way for unease as the story proceeds. After all—would not an outsider look at our society, our petty contests and jealousies, the all-too-familiar story of finding easy targets for frustrations, and feel the same unease? By the time we are done, unease has made way for sadness and inevitability. The male ego will brook no argument, it seems, even if the punishment falls on the powerless and innocent. 

The accomplished translator, J Devika, handles her subject beautifully—from her choice of the title’s translation, to maintaining the balance between the village lingo and the universal pathos of the story. Part of the reason this reviewer was interested in the book was the translator’s credentials!

Although short, this is a well-realised book and contains multitudes. By way of the various people in the village, Unni brings out the latent hierarchy in society. We would do well to remember that the cock could be the culprit anywhere in India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Cock is the Culprit Unni R Naaniyamma
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp